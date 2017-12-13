FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Parliamentary defeat will not stop preparations for Brexit day - government
December 13, 2017 / 7:43 PM / Updated a day ago

Parliamentary defeat will not stop preparations for Brexit day - government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is disappointed by a vote in parliament to change Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit blueprint, but it will not stop legal preparations for Britain to leave the European Union, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“We are disappointed that parliament has voted for this amendment despite the strong assurances that we have set out,” the government spokeswoman said in a statement.

“This amendment does not prevent us from preparing our statute book for exit day. We will now determine whether further changes are needed to the (EU withdrawal) bill to ensure it fulfils its vital purpose.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Larry King

