UK's Brexit legislation to return to parliament on Jan. 16 - government
December 21, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 5 days ago

UK's Brexit legislation to return to parliament on Jan. 16 - government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The legislation underpinning Britain’s exit from the European Union will return to parliament for more debate on Jan. 16 and 17, the leader of the House of Commons said on Thursday.

Anti Brexit protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The European Union (Withdrawal) Bill has so far tested Prime Minister Theresa May’s ability to deliver Brexit with a minority government. Last week she suffered an embarrassing defeat on the legislation and her ministers have been forced to make several concession to ease its passage through parliament.

For more on the legislative process and aims of the bill, see:

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

