May not yet set date to move forward with Brexit bill
#World News
October 18, 2017 / 12:38 PM / 3 days ago

May not yet set date to move forward with Brexit bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has yet to set a date to move forward with legislation to sever ties with the European Union, her spokesman said on Wednesday, after reports that the government was delaying its passage through parliament.

Asked whether he could confirm an earlier report that the bill would not be taken to the so-called committee stage of the parliamentary process when members of parliament will demand concessions, the spokesman said: “We haven’t yet confirmed a date for the bill at the committee stage, but the leader of the house will set out (next week’s business) tomorrow.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
