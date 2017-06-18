FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leadsom says possible to strike Brexit deal in time frame
#Brexit
#UK Top News
June 18, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 2 months ago

Leadsom says possible to strike Brexit deal in time frame

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain June 11, 2017.Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - British government minister Andrea Leadsom said on Sunday it was "perfectly possible" to negotiate Britain's exit from the European Union in the next two years, as required by the rules of the trading bloc.

"When you have politicians right across the EU and in the United Kingdom who share the desire for a successful outcome with low tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, free trade between ourselves, cooperation on security and so on, it should be perfectly possible to meet the time frame.

"So I am extremely optimistic," the Leader of the House of Commons said on the BBC's Sunday Politics.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Elizabeth Piper

