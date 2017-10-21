FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
October 20, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 4 days ago

France's Macron says work on Brexit bill not even halfway done

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that work on settling Britain’s financial obligations to the EU when it leaves was not even halfway done.

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses a news conference during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt

He said more than half the work remained to be completed on the crucial issue of Britain’s exit bill and that discussions could not move to the next phase on the future relationship until the three divorce issues of citizens’ rights, the Irish border and financial settlement have been settled.

“A lot is in the hands of Theresa May,” Macron said in a news conference at the end of an EU summit.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
