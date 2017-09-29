Talks on future EU-UK ties before divorce settled would weaken EU - Macron

FILE PHOTO - French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to set out plans for reforming the European Union at the Sorbonne in Paris, France, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

TALLINN (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday the European Union would be weakened if it agreed to discuss its future trading relationship with Britain before Brexit divorce terms are settled.

“If we accept speaking about life after (Brexit) we will open 27 debates on the future life that are profoundly weakening for the EU. That’s why the chosen method is the good one,” Macron said when asked why the EU did not soften a negotiating approach that has frustrated London.