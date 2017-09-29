FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Talks on future EU-UK ties before divorce settled would weaken EU - Macron
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 29, 2017 / 4:31 PM / in 19 days

Talks on future EU-UK ties before divorce settled would weaken EU - Macron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to set out plans for reforming the European Union at the Sorbonne in Paris, France, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

TALLINN (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday the European Union would be weakened if it agreed to discuss its future trading relationship with Britain before Brexit divorce terms are settled.

“If we accept speaking about life after (Brexit) we will open 27 debates on the future life that are profoundly weakening for the EU. That’s why the chosen method is the good one,” Macron said when asked why the EU did not soften a negotiating approach that has frustrated London.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.