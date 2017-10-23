FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
May says she is 'ambitious and positive' about Brexit talks
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 23, 2017 / 2:56 PM / 2 days ago

May says she is 'ambitious and positive' about Brexit talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she was “ambitious and positive” about the country’s future and its negotiations to leave the European Union, describing the talks as being conducted in a “constructive spirit”.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

“I am ambitious and positive about Britain’s future and these negotiations,” she told parliament. “If we are going to take a step forward together it must be on the basis of joint effort and endeavour between the UK and the EU.”

Related Coverage

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, writing by William James, Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.