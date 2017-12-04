British PM says still confident can reach Brexit deal with EU

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she was confident of getting an agreement with the European Union on moving to the second phase of Brexit talks, despite failing to achieve a breakthrough on Monday.
“As President Juncker has said we have had a constructive meeting today. Both sides have been working hard in good faith, we’ve been negotiating hard,” she told a joint news conference with Jean-Claude Juncker, the head of the EU’s executive.
“We will reconvene before the end of the week and I am also confident that we will conclude this positively.”
