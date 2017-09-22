May says will honour EU budget commitments during period of EU membership

FLORENCE, Italy (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that Britain will honour its budget commitments made during the period of its EU’s membership during.
“I do not want our partners to fear that they will need to pay more or receive less over the remainder of the current budget plan as a result of our decision to leave,” May said.
“The UK will honour commitments we have made during the period of our membership.”
