May says wants UK courts to take into account ECJ rulings on citizens' rights
September 22, 2017 / 2:34 PM / in a month

May says wants UK courts to take into account ECJ rulings on citizens' rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives a speech in Complesso Santa Maria Novella, Florence, Italy September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell/Pool

FLORENCE, Italy (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she wanted UK courts to take into account judgements made by the European Court of Justice over the issue of European Union citizens’ rights.

“The rights of EU citizens in the UK, and UK citizens overseas will diverge,” said May during a speech in Florence.

“I want the UK courts to be able to take into account the judgements of the European Court of Justice with a view to ensuring consistent interpretation. And on this basis I hope our teams can reach firm agreement quickly,” she said.

Reporting by William James and Isla Binnie in Florence; writing by Costas Pitas and David Milliken in London; editing by Michael Holden

