#World News
September 29, 2017 / 8:47 AM / in 20 days

May sees good progress on ensuring citizens' rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Passengers walk towards the UK Border control in Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

TALLINN (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said Brexit negotiators had made “good progress” toward agreeing the rights of expatriate citizens and that she was committed to encouraging Europeans to stay in Britain.

“I value the contribution that EU citizens have made in the United Kingdom but I also want to see the rights of citizens that are living in other European Union countries have their rights guaranteed as well,” she told reporters at an EU summit in Tallinn when asked about a call from British business and trade unions to guarantee Europeans’ rights in unilaterally.

“The negotiations are about ensuring that we can give certainty and reassurance,” she added. “That is what the negotiations are about. Good progress has been made on that issue.”

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Foo Yun Chee

