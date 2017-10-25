UK expecting Brexit deal in time for MPs to vote - PM May's spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May expects a Brexit deal to be agreed in enough time for members of parliament to vote on it before March 2019, her spokeswoman said, addressing earlier contradictory remarks from her Brexit minister.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

“It is our intention and full expectation that we will secure a deal in good time before we leave and that MPs (Members of Parliament) will vote on it before we leave,” the spokeswoman said. When asked, she said May had full confidence in Brexit minister David Davis.