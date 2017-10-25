FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK expecting Brexit deal in time for MPs to vote - PM May's spokeswoman
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
October 25, 2017 / 3:31 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UK expecting Brexit deal in time for MPs to vote - PM May's spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May expects a Brexit deal to be agreed in enough time for members of parliament to vote on it before March 2019, her spokeswoman said, addressing earlier contradictory remarks from her Brexit minister.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

“It is our intention and full expectation that we will secure a deal in good time before we leave and that MPs (Members of Parliament) will vote on it before we leave,” the spokeswoman said. When asked, she said May had full confidence in Brexit minister David Davis.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

