May appeals to EU leaders to signal movement in Brexit talks
#World News
October 19, 2017 / 9:55 PM / in 2 days

May appeals to EU leaders to signal movement in Brexit talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May called on EU leaders on Thursday to move forward with Brexit talks, underlining their shared support for free trade and promising to remain a strong partner on security.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after visiting a home near the Conservative Party's conference in Manchester, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Hours before the European Union will rule that the Brexit talks have not made enough progress to move to a discussion of the two sides’ future ties, May appealed to leaders over a dinner to signal that the negotiations will move forward.

“We should be optimistic and ambitious about what we can achieve as we share the same set of fundamental beliefs in free trade, rigorous and fair competition, strong consumer rights and high regulatory standards,” she told the leaders, according to a British government official.

“Alongside this I want to be very clear, the United Kingdom is unconditionally committed to maintaining Europe’s security.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
