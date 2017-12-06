FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
May's spokesman warns against 'speculating' that money involved in DUP Brexit row
Sections
Featured
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
The road to Brexit
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
The road to Brexit
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Brexit
December 6, 2017 / 1:28 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

May's spokesman warns against 'speculating' that money involved in DUP Brexit row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May warned on Wednesday against the idea that discussions with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party to resolving a Brexit row could involve the Northern Irish budget.

FILE PHOTO - British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for a meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk (not in the picture) in Brussels, Belgium, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“I’d warn you against speculating in that direction,” the spokesman told reporters when asked if talks involved financial issues and Northern Ireland’s budget. He said the government would not be providing further details of a telephone call between May and DUP leader Arlene Foster earlier in the day.

Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.