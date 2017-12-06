May's spokesman warns against 'speculating' that money involved in DUP Brexit row

LONDON (Reuters) - A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May warned on Wednesday against the idea that discussions with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party to resolving a Brexit row could involve the Northern Irish budget.

FILE PHOTO - British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for a meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk (not in the picture) in Brussels, Belgium, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“I’d warn you against speculating in that direction,” the spokesman told reporters when asked if talks involved financial issues and Northern Ireland’s budget. He said the government would not be providing further details of a telephone call between May and DUP leader Arlene Foster earlier in the day.