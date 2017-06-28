FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK may need Brexit transition period, but it will not be unlimited - May
June 28, 2017 / 12:07 PM / a month ago

UK may need Brexit transition period, but it will not be unlimited - May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain June 28, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain may need an implementation period to smooth its exit from the European Union but there will be no unlimited transition, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

"When we know what the future relationship with the EU will be, we may need implementation periods," May told parliament.

"But I am very clear, this does not mean unlimited transitional phase: We are going to leave the European Union. That's what people wanted and that's what we will deliver."

Writing by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Paul Sandle

