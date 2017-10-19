Merkel has no doubts UK, EU will achieve good Brexit result

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she had no doubts that the European Union and Britain could achieve a good result on Brexit after Prime Minister Theresa May appealed to leaders to move the talks forward.

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the EU summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli

“I have absolutely no doubts that if we are all focussed -- and the speech in Florence was a contribution -- that we can get a good result,” Merkel told reporters at an EU summit in Brussels.

“From my side there are no indications at all that we won’t succeed,” she said.