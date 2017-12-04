FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit talks making good progress, but more to be done - May's spokesman
December 4, 2017 / 11:42 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Brexit talks making good progress, but more to be done - May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday that there was more still to be agreed upon between Britain and the European Union in Brexit negotiations, although good progress is being made.

Anti-Brexit protesters wave EU and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“As we’ve always said about today, good progress is being made, there’s more still to agree upon,” the spokesman told reporters ahead of a meeting between May and top EU officials in Brussels. The meeting is seen by the EU as a deadline to agree on whether talks can move on to begin discussing post-Brexit trade.

Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

