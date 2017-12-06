May says good progress in Brexit talks, expects a deal

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she had made good progress in Brexit negotiations and that she expected to get a deal that was right for the whole of the United Kingdom.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, London, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“We’re leaving the European Union, we’re leaving the single market and the customs union but we will do what is right in the interests of the whole United Kingdom,” May told parliament. “And nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.”