FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
May to reconvene Brexit talks with EU this week
Sections
Featured
UK and EU urged to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
the road to brexit
UK and EU urged to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
russia
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
market analysis
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Brexit
December 5, 2017 / 12:46 PM / a day ago

May to reconvene Brexit talks with EU this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told senior ministers on Tuesday that she expects to reconvene Brexit talks with the European union later this week.

British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Council President Donald Tusk pose ahead of a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

May told ministers that Britain and the EU were very close to an agreement though a small number of issues were outstanding, her spokesman said.

“The PM said intensive work had been taking place in recent weeks and the UK and European Commission were very close to getting agreement with only a small number of issues outstanding,” the spokesman said. “The PM said she expected to reconvene talks with the commission later this week.”

Related Coverage

Reporting by William James; writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.