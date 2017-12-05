May to reconvene Brexit talks with EU this week

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told senior ministers on Tuesday that she expects to reconvene Brexit talks with the European union later this week.

British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Council President Donald Tusk pose ahead of a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

May told ministers that Britain and the EU were very close to an agreement though a small number of issues were outstanding, her spokesman said.

“The PM said intensive work had been taking place in recent weeks and the UK and European Commission were very close to getting agreement with only a small number of issues outstanding,” the spokesman said. “The PM said she expected to reconvene talks with the commission later this week.”

