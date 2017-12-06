FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PM May working towards EU summit, progress made in talks - spokesman
December 6, 2017 / 11:34 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

PM May working towards EU summit, progress made in talks - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is working towards unlocking Brexit talks at an EU summit later this month and, despite there being more work to be done, has made good progress, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a bilateral meeting during the Eastern Partnership summit at the European Council Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Asked whether there was any truth in reports that there would be no deal with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party over the border with EU member Ireland this week, the spokesman said: “As the PM said earlier this week, good progress has been made but there is work still to do.”

“We continue to work towards making further progress at the EU Council later this month.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James

