February 28, 2018 / 12:38 PM / a day ago

May says EU draft legal text would undermine the UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said a draft legal text on Brexit published by the European Commission on Wednesday would undermine the United Kingdom’s common market and threaten its constitutional integrity.

“The draft legal text the commission have published would, if implemented, undermine the UK common market and threaten the constitutional integrity of the UK by creating a customs and regulatory border down the Irish sea,” May told parliament.

“No UK prime minister could ever agree to it.”

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

