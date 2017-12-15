May says wants best Brexit trade deal while regaining sovereignty

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that Britain is working to secure the best trade deal with the European Union while regaining control over issues like immigration after the bloc agreed to move talks onto the next stage of negotiations.

“We will deliver on the will of the British people and get the best Brexit deal for our country - securing the greatest possible access to European markets, boosting free trade with countries across the world, and delivering control over our borders, laws and money,” May said on Twitter.