LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday a senior European Union negotiator had made it clear that Britain could end up agreeing a bespoke trading arrangement after it leaves the EU.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“Today one of the senior members of the negotiating team has made very clear that the United Kingdom can indeed have its own, if you like, bespoke agreement in terms of trade .. for the future,” May told parliament.