Britain is setting out its vision for future EU ties - May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government is setting out what it wants to achieve from its future partnership with the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday, countering criticism that ministers are still divided over Brexit.

“I think you can see from the series of speeches which are taking place - and there will obviously be a speech by the Prime Minister at the end of this speech process - that the government is setting out what it hopes to achieve from its future partnership with the EU,” the spokesman told reporters, adding that Britain still wanted to have the basis of a trade deal set out with the bloc by October.