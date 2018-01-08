FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's May clear she wants Brexit deal that works for UK - spokesman
January 8, 2018 / 11:03 AM / a day ago

Britain's May clear she wants Brexit deal that works for UK - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has been clear she wants to negotiate a Brexit deal that works for the whole of the United Kingdom and does not believe it is time for a second referendum on independence for Scotland, her spokesman said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to attend the European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“The prime minister has been absolutely clear on her determination to secure a deal and that will be a good deal which works for all parts of the United Kingdom as well as for the EU. And second, she has been very clear over a number of months that now is not the time for a second referendum in Scotland,” the spokesman told reporters.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

