FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Brexit
February 27, 2018 / 4:11 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Differences with EU over Brexit transition are normal - May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Differences between Britain and the European Union over what a Brexit transition period should look like are normal, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday, responding to comments from EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

“During a negotiation you would not expect both sides to immediately agree on everything. What’s absolutely clear is that both the UK and the EU agree than an implementation period is beneficial and we’re working to reach agreement in March,” the spokesman said.

Barnier warned London again on Tuesday that Brexit negotiations were not going well enough to guarantee that the two sides would reach a divorce deal and an agreement on post-Brexit transition in time.

Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.