May heads to Brussels expecting 'constructive' meeting - spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is expecting a “constructive” meeting in Brussels on Monday with senior European Union officials as part of her attempt to achieve a smooth exit from the bloc, her spokesman said on Monday.

May will meet EU Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker and chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier at 1630 GMT for talks over dinner after deadlock in Brexit talks appeared to dash her hopes that an EU leaders’ summit later this week could launch negotiations on future trade ties.

The meeting comes after May attempted to revive talks last month in a speech in Florence, where she promised Britain would honour its EU commitments.

“This is about reflecting upon Florence and the constructive way it’s been received and that we want to continue to move forward in a constructive manner,” the spokesman told reporters.

When asked if May would flesh out details of what Britain is prepared to offer in terms of a financial settlement, the spokesman said: “The PM set out her position in the Florence speech in relation to the settlement, and that’s where we are.”

May will also speak to French President Emmanuel Macron and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Monday, the spokesman said.