February 7, 2018 / 12:49 PM / a day ago

May promises to be robust with EU over Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she would be robust in her arguments during talks to leave the European Union, calling on parliament to disregard the “noise” surrounding the Brexit talks.

Asked about what one lawmaker called “EU threats”, May said: “I can assure him we will robust in our arguments.”

“As I’ve said right from the very beginning ... we will hear all sorts of things being said about positions that are being taken. What matters are the positions that we take in the negotiations.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James

