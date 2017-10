May says foreign minister Johnson "doing good work"

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May backed her foreign minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday after reports he could quit over her Brexit strategy, Sky News reported.

Sky news reporter Beth Rigby said on Twitter that, when asked whether Johnson should be sacked, May said: “Boris is doing good work as Foreign Secretary.”

May also said she was confident of getting her whole senior team of ministers to back her Brexit strategy, which she is due to lay out at a specially convened cabinet meeting on Thursday before making a speech in Florence on Friday.