LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is speaking to Arlene Foster, leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, by telephone, the political editor of the Sun newspaper said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy at 10 Downing Street, London, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool/File Photo

May’s office was not immediately able to comment.