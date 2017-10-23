May's meeting with EU officials 'constructive and friendly' - spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s meeting with European Union officials last week was “constructive and friendly”, her spokesman said on Monday when asked about an unflattering newspaper account of the meeting in a German newspaper.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May take part in an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Virginia Mayo/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

“I think you’re referring to a newspaper article with no quotes in it, but I have no comment whatsoever on that,” the spokesman said. He referred to a joint statement issued following the meeting last week which said the talks were “constructive and friendly.”