#World News
June 22, 2017 / 1:07 PM / 2 months ago

Merkel wants good-spirited Brexit talks, focus on EU 27

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 22, 2017.Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she hoped talks with Britain over its exit from the European Union would be held in a good spirit, but said the focus would be on securing the future for the remaining 27 EU members.

"Of course we will hold talks that are speedy. We will have intensive talks. We will do all we can, as has happened until now, to keep the EU 27 countries together," Merkel told reporters on arriving for an EU leaders summit in Brussels.

"We want to have talks that take place in a good spirit and we know that later we will want to work with Great Britain, but the clear focus must be on the future for the EU 27 so that we have results for the better."

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

