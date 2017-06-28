FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Future of the EU-27 is priority in Brexit negotiations, Merkel says
#World News
June 28, 2017 / 1:43 PM / a month ago

Future of the EU-27 is priority in Brexit negotiations, Merkel says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a party meeting in Berlin, Germany, June 28, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany and its European Union peers will conduct divorce talks with Britain in a friendly fashion, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, but their priority would nonetheless be to keep the remaining 27 members of the bloc together.

"We will of course negotiate in a friendly atmosphere whenever this is possible," Merkel said. "But we must make sure that the EU-27 look after their future. It would be fatal if we lose sight of the future and unity of the EU 27 before sincere exit negotiations with Britain."

She added: "(The negotiations) are not a wish list. The decision to leave was made by the British."

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Joseph Nasr, editing by Thomas Escritt

