FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel - We'll conduct Brexit talks to minimise damage to Germany
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK
October 12, 2017 / 2:21 PM / in 7 days

Merkel - We'll conduct Brexit talks to minimise damage to Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers her speech at congress of the German Mining, Chemicals and Energy Trade Union in Hanover, Germany October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she would conduct negotiations on Britain’s looming departure from the European Union in such a way that Germany suffers as little damage as possible.

“These negotiations are important. We’ll conduct them,” she said at a trade union event in the northern state of Lower Saxony, which is due to hold an election on Sunday.

“And we’ll conduct them in such a way that there is as little damage as possible for us here in Germany,” she added.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.