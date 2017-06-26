FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May tells EU migrants: "We want you to stay"
#Brexit
#UK Top News
June 26, 2017 / 2:12 PM / a month ago

May tells EU migrants: "We want you to stay"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Prime Minister, Theresa May, leaves 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 26, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May told European Union citizens who are already living legally in Britain that she wanted them to stay after the country leaves the EU in 2019.

Setting out Britain's plans for immigrants from EU countries, she said that all those legally in Britain before a cut-off date to be decided in future negotiations would be allowed to stay and apply for permanent residence rights.

"I want to completely reassure people that under these plans, no EU citizen currently in the UK lawfully will be asked to leave at the point the UK leaves the EU. We want you to stay," she told parliament.

But EU citizens would face similar restrictions to British nationals if they wanted foreign relatives to join them in Britain after it left the EU unless separate rules were negotiated, she added.

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Elizabeth Piper

