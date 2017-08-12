FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#UK Top News
August 12, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 2 days ago

Britons should be given second Brexit vote - David Miliband

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo: David Miliband, President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations hearing on the conflict in Syria on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. March 15, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

LONDON (Reuters) - Former foreign secretary David Miliband called on Saturday for voters to be given a second referendum on whether Britain should leave the European Union.

Writing in the Observer newspaper Miliband, foreign minister under a Labour government between 2007 and 2010, called Brexit an "unparalleled act of economic self-harm" and said there should be another public vote once the final terms of Britain's exit are known.

Although no longer a serving British politician, Miliband - brother of former Labour leader Ed Miliband - is still seen as an influential centrist voice.

His criticism joins that of a growing number of pro-EU figures from across the political spectrum who say Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy is economically damaging and that voters should be given a chance to halt the process.

Reporting by William James, editing by David Evans

