FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Brexit
February 11, 2018 / 10:06 AM / a day ago

'Common sense will prevail' on Brexit transition deal - Penny Mordaunt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British aid minister Penny Mordaunt said on Sunday she believed the government would be able to strike a transitional Brexit deal with the European Union.

“It’s in our interests and it’s in the EU’s interests. I think common sense will prevail,” Mordaunt said when asked if she thought a deal would be reached.

Britain is hoping to seal a transition deal next month to smooth its exit from the EU. However, Brussels said last week a deal was not a certainty and that London needed to clarify what it wanted from the EU.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.