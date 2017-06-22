FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Brexit is lose-lose for all, but especially for Britain - EU's Moscovici
#World News
June 22, 2017 / 2:09 PM / 2 months ago

Brexit is lose-lose for all, but especially for Britain - EU's Moscovici

European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici addresses a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 22, 2017.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Britain's decision to quit the European Union is a lose-lose situation for all of Europe, but especially for Britain, the EU's Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday.

"In an ideal world, there would be a British government that decides its place is in the EU ... Brexit is lose-lose situation for Britain and Europe, but even more so for the UK," Moscovici said, speaking at a conference in Madrid.

Moscovici said that the first few days of Brexit negotiations had gone as well as expected, but EU leaders are still looking for clarity from Prime Minister Theresa May on Britain's intentions.

Reporting by Sarah White; Writing Paul Day

