EU very clear on free movement during Brexit transition - Dombrovskis

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The European Union has been very clear that freedom of movement is a condition for continued single market access during the transition period easing Britain out of the bloc, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May warned on Wednesday that European citizens arriving in Britain after Brexit next year may lose some rights, setting up a clash with the EU over their treatment during any transition period.

“On this, the EU has been very clear since the very beginning. Access to the single market comes with conditions and free movement of labour is one of those conditions. This position has not changed,” Dombrovskis told a news conference in Dublin when asked about May’s comments.