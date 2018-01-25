Dutch agency: attracted 483 jobs from Britain in 2017

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch agency tasked with attracting foreign business to the Netherlands said on Thursday it had won over 18 businesses representing 483 jobs that had decided to leave Britain as a result of the country’s decision to leave the European Union.

In a report on 2017, the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency said most companies weighing leaving Britain as a result of Brexit are still waiting to see how things will play out before making a decision.

The NFIA numbers did not include around 900 highly-paid jobs expected to move from Britain to the Netherlands as a result of the relocation of the European Medicines Agency.