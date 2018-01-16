Dutch government says EU countries hurt most by Brexit shouldn't pay more into EU budget

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch finance minister said on Tuesday that it would not be fair for countries that stand to suffer disproportionately from lost trade after Britain leaves the European Union to also increase their contribution to the EU budget.
Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said in an interview with RTL television that it would not be fair if the Netherlands, Ireland and Denmark, who will “suffer the damage from Brexit, must also pay the bill for it”.
Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Catherine Evans