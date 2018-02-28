FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
Brexit
February 28, 2018 / 1:11 PM / a day ago

EU withdrawal text constitutionally unacceptable - DUP leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The draft of a Brexit treaty that the European Commission published on Wednesday is “constitutionally unacceptable”, the leader of the Northern Ireland party that props up Britain’s minority government said.

“EU draft text is constitutionally unacceptable and would be economically catastrophic for Northern Ireland,” the Democratic Unionist Party’s Arlene Foster said on Twitter.

“I welcome the Prime Minister’s commitment that HMG (Her Majesty’s Government) will not allow any new border in the Irish Sea. Northern Ireland must have unfettered access to GB market.”

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.