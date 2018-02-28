EU withdrawal text constitutionally unacceptable - DUP leader

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The draft of a Brexit treaty that the European Commission published on Wednesday is “constitutionally unacceptable”, the leader of the Northern Ireland party that props up Britain’s minority government said.

“EU draft text is constitutionally unacceptable and would be economically catastrophic for Northern Ireland,” the Democratic Unionist Party’s Arlene Foster said on Twitter.

“I welcome the Prime Minister’s commitment that HMG (Her Majesty’s Government) will not allow any new border in the Irish Sea. Northern Ireland must have unfettered access to GB market.”