May says Brexit will not mean a hard border with Ireland
October 3, 2017 / 6:43 PM / in 16 days

May says Brexit will not mean a hard border with Ireland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after visiting a home near the Conservative Party's conference in Manchester, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said the government would do everything it could to help restore Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government, adding that Brexit would not herald the return of a hard border between the British province and Ireland.

“I believe very firmly that the decisions for Northern Ireland are best made in Northern Ireland in that devolved administration. So we want to see that executive up and running,” May said.

“We have been very clear, and the European Union agrees with us, that there should no physical infrastructure on the border,” she said. “It is important ... that we don’t return to the hard border of the past.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Larry King

