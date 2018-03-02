May says will not let Brexit risk Northern Irish progress

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she would not let the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union jeopardise the progress made on securing peace in Northern Ireland.

May said in a speech in London both Britain and the EU had a joint responsibility to find a solution in divorce talks over how to avoid a hard border between the British province and Ireland.

Any hard border or a customs border in the Irish sea which would break up the UK’s common market would be unacceptable, she added.