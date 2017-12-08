S&P - UK credit rating not immediately affected by EU talks deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s said on Friday its credit rating for the United Kingdom was not immediately affected by the latest agreement between Britain and the European Union to move Brexit talks on to trade and a transition period.

A general view of the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

The ratings agency said it stuck with its “AA” credit rating with a negative outlook.

“The negative outlook reflects the continued institutional and economic uncertainty surrounding the Brexit negotiations and the UK’s future relationship with the EU after the country’s departure from the bloc in March 2019,” S&P said in a statement.