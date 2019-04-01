Rees-Mogg fears UK's May will add customs union to Brexit deal

Britain's Conservative Party MP Jacob Rees-Mogg heads to the Parliament in London, Britain March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A eurosceptic lawmaker in British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party said on Monday he was worried that May could add a customs union to her Brexit deal with the European Union as a way to break the current parliamentary impasse.

“My concern is that the prime minister is more concerned to avoid a no-deal Brexit than anything else and therefore I am very concerned that she could decide to go for a customs union tacked on to her deal,” Rees-Mogg said on LBC Radio.

“But if that happens people like me will just continue campaigning to get us out of the customs union.”