UK parliament committee calls for immediate publication of leaked Brexit report

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government should immediately publish a leaked report about the economic costs of leaving the European Union, the lower house of parliament’s Treasury Committee said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday the government said it would allow lawmakers to see the report “on a strictly confidential basis” if parliament voted in favour.

Nicky Morgan, the chair of the Treasury Committee which monitors Britain’s finance ministry and central bank, said this did not go far enough.

“To ensure that parliament and the public have the best-informed debate about the future of the UK outside the EU, the government should publish this document immediately,” she said.

Extracts of the paper were published by news website BuzzFeed late on Monday and showed that Britain’s economy will be worse off after Brexit whether it leaves the EU with a free trade deal, single market access, or with no deal at all.