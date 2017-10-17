Brexit divisions resurface as minister says no deal is 'unthinkable'

LONDON (Reuters) - British interior minister Amber Rudd said on Tuesday it was “unthinkable” that Britain and the European Union would fail to get a Brexit deal, distancing herself from other ministers who say London should be ready to walk away without an agreement.

Rudd, who campaigned for Britain to stay in the EU, told a parliamentary committee that securing a deal should be simple because it is in the interest of both sides.

“It is unthinkable there would be no deal. It is so much in their interest as well as ours,” Rudd said.

Brexit minister David Davis earlier told parliament that Britain should maintain the option of walking away without any deal for negotiating reasons.