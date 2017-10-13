May could have more to say on Brexit money at EU summit - spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May could have more to say on the Brexit financial settlement at next week’s European Union summit, her spokeswoman said on Friday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to patients during a round table discussion as they visit the Renal Transplant Unit at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Liverpool, Britain, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool

Brexit talks are deadlocked over money, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday. He ruled out discussions on future trade being launched by EU leaders next week but spoke of possible progress by December.

“On financial settlement in general, the prime minister has been clear all along that we need to reach a settlement and we will honour our commitments,” May’s spokeswoman told reporters.

“The prime minister will be in Brussels next week where she will be talking to European leaders at the European Council so I am sure that there will be more to say there.”

May’s spokeswoman said that the detail of the financial settlement was for the negotiation and that the issue could “only be resolved as part of the settlement of all of the issues that she spoke about in Florence”.