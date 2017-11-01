FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 1, 2017 / 11:37 AM / a day ago

Fox says hopes to confirm EU trade deals with countries before Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British trade minister Liam Fox said on Wednesday he hoped to be able to agree similar trading arrangements with those countries which already have free trade deals with the European Union by the time Britain leaves the bloc.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's International Trade Secretary, Liam Fox, arrives for a meeting in Downing Street in central London, Britain October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Trade officials had said previously that Britain had already won some kind of agreement with the dozens of countries which have trade deals with the EU to continue to trade largely along the already agreed lines.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James

